You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AsiaPhos gets rejected for mining rights again, five months later

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 8:13 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

MINING firm AsiaPhos has received another rejection from the Chinese authorities to renew the exploration right for a mine in Sichuan province, with this notification arriving more than five months after the letter had been signed. 

This comes as the Catalist-listed mining firm, which mines for phosphate minerals, remains locked in dispute with the Sichuan provincial government for a settlement over the rejected renewals of mining rights of two mines - Mine 1 and Mine 2. AsiaPhos had earlier said that the rejection by the authorities was an "unlawful expropriation of AsiaPhos' investments", and that it was exploring arbitration. 

It said on Thursday that its mining unit, Mianzhu Norwest, had on Wednesday received a notice dated July 4, 2018 from the Department of Natural Resources of Sichuan Province, which said that no exploration licenses may be issued forexploration activity in the Giant Panda National Park.

The company had earlier said that authorities said the mines are located within the boundaries of the JiuDingShan Nature Reserve and the Giant Panda National Park, which are supposedly due for ecological protection.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AsiaPhos continued to hold off from providing an estimate on the potential financial effects of the non-renewal of the exploration right for Mine 1. It said that the compensation amount has not been finalised by the Chinese government.

Shares of AsiaPhos last traded at S$0.011. 

Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance updates investment, debt-restructuring efforts

Frasers Property Australia to buy Melbourne housing estate for A$202.5m

Noble completes debt restructuring, transfers assets to new entity

The Place Holdings deputy CIO leaving due to family commitments

Perennial-led JV wins tender for Yunnan development with 341.5m yuan bid

QT Vascular, partners invest S$1.23m in erectile dysfunction startup's series B round

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
3 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review finds productivity up with more successful jobseekers

doc739x9im3zpzz4eeojnd_doc7312kif8ovofezgfdoj.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file732v0lkg7lk1ccr2nov8.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks tumble on deepening fears of a fed mistake

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening