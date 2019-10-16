Asiaphos unit's ex-employees appeal to get severance pay

PHOSPHATE miner Asiaphos said on Wednesday that 12 out of 20 ex-employees of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sichuan Mianzhu Norwest Phosphate Chemical Co, are appealing the decision by Mianzhu Municipal People's Court to dismiss their claims for severance pay amounting to 1.844 million yuan (S$357,347).

The 20 employees had resigned sometime in 2018, Asiaphos said.

The notice of appeal was issued by Deyang Intermediate Court.

If Deyang Intermediate Court accepts the appeal, Mianzhu Norwest may receive a follow-up notice of claim.