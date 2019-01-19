You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asia's richest man outlines plan to take on Amazon in India

Sat, Jan 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bangalore

RELIANCE Industries will roll out its online shopping platform to 1.2 million retailers and store owners in western India, sketching out an ambitious plan to take on Amazon.com and Walmart's Flipkart on its home turf.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, intends to take on the world's largest retailers by combining his Jio telecom service, mobile devices and a vast physical retail network. The energy-to-consumer conglomerate joins Ama-zon and Flipkart in expanding aggressively across the world's fastest-growing major e-commerce market, where organised retail is still a rarity.

"Jio and Reliance Retail will launch a unique new commerce platform to empower and enrich our 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat," the Reliance chairman said at an event in the state on Friday. Twelve lakh is equivalent to 1.2 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fast-growing Jio currently has 280 million subscribers, while Mr Ambani's retail arm operates nearly 10,000 outlets across more than 6,500 Indian cities and towns. They will team up to bring merchants aboard through Jio's apps and devices, V Subrama-niam, a top executive at Reliance Retail, said on Thursday.

Last month, India tightened rules that will disallow foreign-owned online retailers from selling products via companies in which they own equity, and forbid them from pushing merchants to sell exclusively through their platforms. The rules are expected to affect the operations of both Amazon and Walmart, while benefiting local enterprises such as Reliance. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
2 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
5 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening