Asia’s wealthy investors turning to private markets as AI stocks look ‘frothy’: Brookfield
Alternatives space offers cheaper entry point to AI infrastructure than public equities, says the global asset manager
- Jeremy Hall, managing director and head of international for Brookfield’s private wealth group, notes that investors are becoming more selective as stock market valuations climb. PHOTO: BROOKFIELD
[SINGAPORE] With public equity valuations in artificial intelligence looking increasingly “frothy”, wealthy investors in Asia seeking exposure to the megatrend should look towards private markets such as infrastructure, where valuations remain far more reasonable, according to global asset manager Brookfield.
Jeremy Hall, managing director and head of international for Brookfield’s private wealth group, told The Business Times that investors in Asia are becoming more selective as stock market valuations climb.
“We think investors are underallocated to private markets,” he noted.
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