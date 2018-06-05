You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asiatic Group responds to open letter from minority shareholder

It says loss-making Maju Intan Power Plant is operating at a higher capacity compared to the previous years
Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

Singapore

ASIATIC Group has responded to an open letter from a minority shareholder that questioned the continued operations of its poorly-performing power plants.

Last month, minority shareholder Jerry Low wrote to Asiatic's board expressing unease over its decision to commit what

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Energy Supply Solutions ceases retail electricity business

Hyflux to meet bank lenders this week on debt restructuring

Wee Hur to acquire Sydney property for A$52m

Yangzijiang secures new orders worth US$578m

Vard's Q1 loss widens on 'nil' margin

STI gains 1.2% after last week's declines

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening