You are here
Asiatic Group responds to open letter from minority shareholder
It says loss-making Maju Intan Power Plant is operating at a higher capacity compared to the previous years
Singapore
ASIATIC Group has responded to an open letter from a minority shareholder that questioned the continued operations of its poorly-performing power plants.
Last month, minority shareholder Jerry Low wrote to Asiatic's board expressing unease over its decision to commit what
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg