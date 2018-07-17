You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asiatravel.com to show cause against licence suspension; director quit on Monday

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 8:22 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE Singapore Tourism Board plans to suspend the licence of Asiatravel.com Holdings for six months, and has given the Singapore-listed travel company until July 27 to show cause against the notice.

The board of directors - which is now one man down, after a departure the day before - said in a statement on Tuesday that the company believes the notice will not have an impact on its operations.

Catalist-listed Asiatravel is now seeking legal advice, the company said, "and will, in consultation with its lawyers, take all necessary steps and measures to vigorously show cause against the notice".

It added that it is working in the meantime to make good on all its obligations to consumers and industry partners. This includes ensuring that customer bookings are not affected, and that customers are made aware of the suspension notice as required by the authorities. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, Asiatravel announced the resignation of non-executive director Wang Yongli, a member of the nomination and remuneration committees.

Mr Wang, 48, was appointed to the post in March 2017 and stepped down on Monday "to pursue his own interest", according to the company. Asiatravel's Catalist sponsor, RHT Capital, said in the announcement that it was satisfied there were no other material reasons for Mr Wang's departure.

Asiatravel was slapped with a notice of intent to suspend the group on July 13, under the Travel Agents Act.

The STB said that this was done in the public interest, after independent auditor Ernst & Young made a disclaimer of opinion on whether Asiatravel could continue as a going concern. It also noted Asiatravel's inability to fulfil certain outstanding obligations.

Asiatravel had suspended trading in its shares a week prior, on July 6, no thanks to queries from creditors, suppliers and stakeholders on its financial position.

Controlling shareholder Zhonghong Holding Co missed a scheduled funding payment of S$7.35 million in end-June - a payment that the loss-making company later said was "critical to the group's continuing operations and payment of its debt".

Companies & Markets

Abterra GM retires as company suspends stock

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

Yard merger, Brazil probe may take centre stage this O&M results season

Dapai rapped by SGX RegCo over non-existent stores

UOL unveils deals to beef up its Indonesian hospitality portfolio

Keppel Reit to begin unit buy-back

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening