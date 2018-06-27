You are here

Asiatravel.com unit faces lawsuit from supplier of Peninsula.Excelsior Hotel rooms

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 8:02 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

ASIATRAVEL.COM Holdings' online travel reservations unit is facing a lawsuit by a supplier of hotel rooms that is claiming S$430,208.40 plus interest, costs and other orders, the company announced on Wednesday before the market opened.

The supplier, YTC Hotels, filed a writ of summons and statement of claim on June 14 against Asiatravel.com subsidiary AT Reservation Network. YTC Hotels' claim relates to hotel rooms at Peninsula.Excelsior Hotel provided by YTC Hotels to AT Reservation between Jan 14, 2018 and May 30, 2018.

AT Reservation is seeking legal advice, Asiatravel.com said.

Asiatravel.com shares last traded at 2.9 Singapore cents on June 8.

