You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ASL Marine proposes warrants issue as part of debt restructuring

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 10:54 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ASL Marine is planning to issue warrants to noteholders and shareholders as part of its debt restructuring plan, with each warrant carrying a strike price of S$0.06 per share, the marine services company announced on Monday before the market opened.

ASL Marine is sticking with a proposed warrant issuance plan laid out on Dec 5 to holders of the company's S$100 milllion of 4.75 per cent notes due 2017 and S$50 million of 5.35 per cent notes due 2018. Under the proposal, ASL Marine plans to issue two warrants for every dollar of outstanding principal amount for the 2017 notes and 2.5 warrants for every dollar of outstanding principal amount for the 2018 notes.

For shareholders, ASL Marine is planning to issue one warrant for every two existing shares held. The company has about 630 million issued shares, according to information from the Singapore Exchange.

Each warrant will carry the right to subscribe for one new share at an exercise price of S$0.06 per share. The exercise price represents a 5 per cent discount to the counter's closing price of S$0.063 on Dec 28.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at 10.48am on Monday, shares in ASL Marine were trading down 6.4 per cent, or 0.4 Singapore cent, to S$0.059 apiece.

ASL Marine announced the planned issuance ahead of its expected launch of a consent solicitation exercise to seek waivers and acceptances from the holders of the 2017 and 2018 notes for the restructuring plan. The issuance of the warrants is also subject to shareholders' approval.

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

ISR Capital clears way to complete S$3m acquisition of Tantalum stake

A quiet start to 2019 could signal the bull market is still alive

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

OUE Lippo Healthcare unit to manage 3 China hospitals

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

BP_ChinaProp_311218_5.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Real Estate

China’s property market strains the world

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening