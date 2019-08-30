You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ASL Marine Q4 loss deepens to S$116.6m

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 8:18 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

IMPAIRMENT losses on financial assets and other operating expenses took a toll on offshore and marine group ASL's results for its fiscal fourth-quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, net loss deepened to S$116.6 million, from a net loss of S$52.2 million for the year-ago period. 

This translated to a loss per share (LPS) of 18.53 Singapore cents for the quarter, versus a LPS of 8.3 Singapore cents in the preceding year. 

Revenue for the quarter fell 6.9 per cent to S$63.3 million, from S$68 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Full-year net loss also widened to S$141 million, versus a loss of S$71.4 million last year, despite revenue rising 23.7 per cent to S$312.9 million for the 12-month period. 

LPS for the full year stood at 22.41 cents, versus an LPS of 11.34 cents a year ago. 

Looking ahead, ASL Marine noted that as its businesses are primarily reliant on the market conditions in the shipbuilding, shipping, oil & gas and offshore & marine industries, the main macroeconomic variables it is sensitive to include global trade, oil prices and infrastructure spending in Asia. 

These macro trends remain mixed, ASL Marine said, and suggested an "improving but volatile business environment" for the group. 

"However, given that capital goods lag the industry cycle and is very sensitive to macro economy, the group will benefit from these factors only gradually," the company said. 

ASL Marine shares closed at 5.1 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 2 per cent or 0.1 cent before its results announcement on Friday.

Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$500m covered bonds due 2022 at 1.625%

Money FM podcast: The secrets to Chope’s success

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Hyflux says no definitive deal yet with potential white knight Utico

Pacific Star sinks into the red with S$22m loss

PEC clinches deals worth S$130m; Q4 profit halves to S$3.5m

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

nz_zhangyong_290850.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hotpot king pips Far East brothers to head Forbes Singapore's richest list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly