You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen awards RM617m construction contract to Kerjaya Prospek

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 2:32 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MALAYSIAN developer Aspen (Group) Holdings' indirect subsidiary Aspen Vision City has on Jan 13 awarded a RM617 million (S$203.9 million) construction contract to contractor Kerjaya Prospek (M) for two projects in Penang, Malaysia.

Aspen will pay RM365 million for the first project, the Vivo Executive Apartment, and RM252 million for the second project, Viio, which is Vivo's second phase of development. 

The contract's scope of work includes all civil and structural works, electrical installation, sanitary and plumbing installation, interior fit-out works and the pneumatic waste system, among other things.

Work for the Vivo project is expected to commence on Feb 14, 2020 and complete within 38 months. A start date has yet to be announced for Viio, but it is to be completed within three years of the commencement date.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vivo consists of three 48-storey blocks with 1,530 executive apartments and a nine-storey podium consisting of car parks, community recreational facilities and shop lots.

SEE ALSO

Light on the horizon for Asia-Pac airlines: DBS

Viio, situated adjacent to Vivo, has a 46-storey block and a 48-storey block with 980 executive apartments in total. Viio is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2020.

Kerjaya Prospek - an independent third party - is the main contractor for Aspen Vision's ongoing residential project Vertu.

The latest contract is not expected to have material impact on the consolidated earnings and net tangible assets per share of Aspen for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020, the group said.

Shares of Catalist-listed Aspen were down S$0.002 or 2.3 per cent to S$0.086 as at 1.53pm on Monday.

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.07% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading little changed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.07 per...

Jan 13, 2020 01:15 PM
Transport

Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble for third consecutive year

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor Co's China vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive year, by 26.1 per cent, as it battles a...

Jan 13, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe warns conflict with Iran impacts entire world

[RIYADH] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global...

Jan 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

UAE's ADNOC agrees gas, petrochemical deals with two Indonesian firms

[CAIRO] Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed agreements with Indonesia companies Pertamina and Chandra Asri...

Jan 13, 2020 12:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Citi's Morse sees better commodities year but flags risks

[SINGAPORE] Expectations of global growth, particularly in emerging markets mean this year is likely to be positive...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly