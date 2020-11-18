You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen, eyeing promotion to Mainboard, completes share placement

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:55 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED Aspen Holdings has completed its placement of 100 million new ordinary shares, in a further step in its bid to transfer to the Singapore Exchange's Mainboard, it announced on Wednesday after the market closed.

The placement was fully subscribed at 23.8 Singapore cents per share, raising S$23.8 million.

The aim was to meet the minimum shareholding spread requirements for promotion to the Mainboard, and strengthen its financial position.

The funds raised will be used for capital expenditures such as the construction of the first phase of Aspen's glove-manufacturing facility, as well as general working capital.

The group intends to complete the glove manufacturing facility by the first quarter of 2021, and to start production by the subsequent quarter, producing 1.6 to 1.8 billion gloves annually.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The placement takes Aspen's total issued share capital to about 1.08 billion shares, with the placement shares representing 9.23 per cent of this.

The group's businesses include property development, food and beverage services and healthcare in the form of its glove manufacturing.

Aspen shares closed up 4.5 Singapore cents or 20.46 per cent at 26.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

Waste management startup Blue Planet bags US$10m from Sysma

Prudential Singapore plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

Green finance gains among developers as CapitaLand, Tong Eng obtain loans

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Credit Bureau Asia eyes mainboard listing on SGX

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:55 PM
Transport

GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable

[DETROIT] General Motors (GM) has issued its strongest warning yet that persistent industrial unrest could drive it...

Nov 18, 2020 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5....

Nov 18, 2020 05:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin breaks US$18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

[LONDON] Bitcoin on Wednesday broke through US$18,000 to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally,...

Nov 18, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Sharp to return to Japan's blue chip index, replacing Docomo

[TOKYO] Sharp will return to Japan's Nikkei 225 Stock Average, replacing NTT Docomo and marking a comeback on Japan'...

Nov 18, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

ABOUT 3,000 former and currently serving officers in Singapore's civil service were found to have been mistakenly...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

China's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Robinsons owes S$32m to creditors; largest claims from landlords, employees

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for