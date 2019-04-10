You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen in joint venture to develop residential project worth RM300m in Malaysia

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 1:33 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MALAYSIA developer Aspen (Group) Holdings is in a joint venture (JV) to redevelop a piece of leasehold commercial land in Selangor, Malaysia into residential service apartments with full facilities. The total gross development value of the project is estimated at RM300 million (S$99.1 million). 

Aspen will pay landowner Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) RM58.8 million - which is 20 per cent of the project’s gross development value - for development rights to the 12,185 square metre piece of land, under the JV between Aspen's subsidiary and PKPS, the group said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The project is expected to be completed four years from the date of fulfilment of conditions set out in the JV agreement. Based on current plans, the project will start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About 91.5 per cent of the amount due to PKPS will be cash instalments to be paid over the development timeline, while the remaining 8.5 per cent will be paid via units from the project. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

M Murly, president and group chief executive officer of Aspen Group said: “This development gives us a very good opportunity to venture into the central region by modelling the successful affordable home business model that we have created in Penang.

"We believe it will strongly appeal to young first home buyers as it is strategically located within the matured urban residential township and it also enjoys unparalleled accessibility and connectivity to any part in the Klang Valley, including Putrajaya".

Shares in Aspen Group last traded up 0.1 Singapore cent on April 8 at S$0.148.

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_condohdb_100419_93.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March; rental volume also up: SRX flash estimates

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades ESR-Reit to 'hold'

lwx_ev growth_100419_101.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Garage

ShopBack secures US$45m in funding round co-led by Rakuten, EV Growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening