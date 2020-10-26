You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen to move listing to SGX main board

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 8:17 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian developer Aspen (Group) Holdings intends to transfer its listing to the main board, to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.

This will allow it to better tap into capital markets (both equity and debt) to maximise the group's growth potential, it said.

However, the transfer will be subjected to an in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), the company meeting the minimum shareholding requirements for mainboard applicants, as well as shareholder approval.

The company has since submitted an application to SGX-ST, and will update shareholders as and when there are material developments.

Shares of Aspen closed at 22 Singapore cents on Monday, down one Singapore cent or 4.35 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering announces deals involving its investments in the Philippines

MAS issues notice to remove manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit

UOB's value chain financing posts twofold growth in H1 2020

CapitaLand, Shopee start shopping campaign; IMM to launch as virtual mall

Keppel O&M, EMA award grant for Singapore's first floating energy storage system

Singapore government launches S$49m fund for low-carbon energy solutions

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 07:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant Group prices Shanghai IPO leg at 68.8 yuan per share

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group on Monday set the pricing for the Shanghai leg of its mega dual-listing at 68.8 yuan (...

Oct 26, 2020 07:47 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering announces deals involving its investments in the Philippines

MAINBOARD-LISTED SIA Engineering Company has entered into two agreements with Cebu Air: one was to buy out the...

Oct 26, 2020 07:34 PM
Government & Economy

China to impose sanctions on US firms over Taiwan arms sales

Oct 26, 2020 07:29 PM
Transport

Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for US$38b merger

[BRUSSELS] Fiat Chrysler and PSA are set to win EU approval for their US$38 billion merger to create the world's No...

Oct 26, 2020 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

German government warns Thai king not to conduct politics from Germany

[BERLIN] Germany is continuing to look into the behaviour of Thailand's king, who tends to spend long stretches of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

CapitaLand, Shopee start shopping campaign; IMM to launch as virtual mall

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for