Aspen to move listing to SGX main board

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian developer Aspen (Group) Holdings intends to transfer its listing to the main board, to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.

This will allow it to better tap into capital markets (both equity and debt) to maximise the group's growth potential, it said.

However, the transfer will be subjected to an in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), the company meeting the minimum shareholding requirements for mainboard applicants, as well as shareholder approval.

The company has since submitted an application to SGX-ST, and will update shareholders as and when there are material developments.

Shares of Aspen closed at 22 Singapore cents on Monday, down one Singapore cent or 4.35 per cent.