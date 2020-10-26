You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen to move listing to SGX mainboard

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 8:17 PM
UPDATED Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 8:12 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian property developer and soon-to-be glove maker Aspen (Group) Holdings intends to transfer its listing to the mainboard, to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.

This will allow it to better tap into capital markets (both equity and debt) to maximise the group's growth potential, it said.

However, the transfer will be subjected to an in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the company meeting the minimum shareholding requirements for mainboard applicants, as well as shareholder approval.

The company has since submitted an application to SGX, and will update shareholders as and when there are material developments.

Shares of Aspen closed at S$0.22 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 4.4 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Compass, SingNet in copyright fight over alleged Singtel TV infringement

SIA Engineering announces deals involving investments in the Philippines

Corporate digest

MAS issues notice to remove manager of EH-Reit

ARA Logos to buy Australia properties, invest in sponsor's funds

Nanofilm IPO a play on growth stocks in tech space

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 08:14 AM
Banking & Finance

AIG names new CEO, breaks up its insurance business

[NEW YORK] Global insurer AIG announced a multi-part shake up on Monday, naming a new CEO and splitting its business...

Oct 27, 2020 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

[MARTINSBURG, Pennsylvania] With eight days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous...

Oct 27, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs attempted to cover up sexual misconduct, lawsuit claims

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted to cover up allegations of workplace sexual misconduct by the bank's...

Oct 27, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's economy returns to growth amid global virus struggle

[SEOUL] South Korea's economy returned to growth in the third quarter, climbing out of the slump brought about by...

Oct 27, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Washington announces US$2.4b sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday announced it had approved a US$2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for