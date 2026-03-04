Aspial Lifestyle proposes transfer to SGX mainboard

The group is eyeing access to equity and debt capital markets in a move aimed at supporting its future funding requirements

Aspial Lifestyle, which has the Maxi-Cash, Lee Hwa and Goldheart brands in its stable, saw its net profit grow to S$80.7 million in the FY2025 ended December, from S$14.4 million in FY2021. PHOTO: MAXI-CASH

[SINGAPORE] The board of Catalist-listed Aspial Lifestyle has proposed a transfer of the listing of the company to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), as it seeks access to a broader and more diversified investor base.

In a filing on Wednesday (Mar 4), the group said the transfer could enhance the company’s ability to access both equity and debt capital markets as certain institutional and international investors may have investment mandates focused on mainboard-listed companies.

It added that this would support the group’s future funding requirements, and provide greater financial flexibility to pursue expansion opportunities, including the diversification of its revenue streams.

The group said it has “demonstrated its ability to sustain its profitability”, with a steady improvement in earnings through the years.

Aspial Lifestyle’s net profit reached S$80.7 million in the FY2025 ended December, from S$14.4 million in FY2021.

The group noted that it has undergone substantial growth – including an expanded scale of operations and strengthened financial position – since its listing on the Catalist board in June 2012.

The proposed transfer is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

To meet mainboard listing requirements, Aspial Lifestyle must meet the public float requirement, where at least 15 per cent of its total issued and paid-up share capital is held in the hands of at least 500 shareholders who are members of the public.

As of Mar 4, only 14.94 per cent of its total share capital was held in the hands of the public – falling just short of the requirement.

To facilitate compliance with this public float requirement, controlling shareholder Aspial Corporation has agreed to sell up to 10 million shares in Aspial Lifestyle at S$0.34 per sale share.

The sale price represents a 5 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.3613 for the full market day on Mar 4.

The group said that it expects the public float requirement will be satisfied following the completion of the proposed sale of vendor shares.