Aspial Lifestyle ups interim dividend by 125% to S$0.009 as H1 profit, revenue surge

Parent company Aspial Corporation posts 117% rise in H1 net profit to S$17.2 million

Consumer company Aspial posted a 88% rise in H1 net profit to S$52.4 million for its first half ended Jun 30, 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Aspial Lifestyle more than doubled its interim dividend after its profit and revenue surged for its first half ended Jun 30, 2026.

Its board declared an interim dividend of S$0.009 per share, from S$0.004 a year earlier, representing a 125 per cent increase on year.

This follows the 88 per cent rise in H1 net profit to S$52.4 million, on increased pawnbroking interest income, higher retail sales and stronger secured lending revenue, said the consumer company in a bourse filing on Friday (Aug 7).

Earnings per share rose 92 per cent on year to S$0.0277 for the half-year period.

Revenue for H1 rose 26 per cent to a record S$464.2 million, from S$367.2 million a year earlier, amid strong growth across its three business segments of pawnbroking, retail and secured lending.

Breaking down the business segments, the pawnbroking business posted a 29 per cent increase in revenue to S$55.3 million, and a 31 per cent rise in profit before tax to S$29 million.

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The segment saw resilient performance with active gold and funding risk management, the company said.

During the period, the company also acquired the remaining equity interests in its Malaysian pawnbroking joint venture, achieving full ownership of its Malaysia operations.

Revenue for the retail business was up 25 per cent to S$399.6 million, while profit before tax was up 151 per cent to S$47.1 million, amid strong sales momentum and margin management.

As for the secured lending business, revenue rose 76 per cent to S$9.2 million. Profit before tax for this segment stood at S$2.4 million, from S$0.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

Aspial Lifestyle said it “remains optimistic” about its performance for 2026 despite global macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical developments and gold price fluctuations.

The company owns consumer businesses across retail, pawnbroking and secured lending, with brands including Maxi-Cash, Goldheart Jewelry and Lee Hwa Jewellery.

Meanwhile, parent company Aspial Corporation posted a 117 per cent rise in net profit to S$17.2 million for its first half ended Jun 30, 2026, from S$7.9 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19 per cent to S$470 million, from S$394 million, amid higher revenue from the retail and financial services businesses, partially offset by lower revenue from the real estate business.

No interim dividend was recommended for the period, unchanged from a year earlier.

Shares of Aspial Lifestyle closed flat at S$0.38 on Friday, before the results were released.

Shares of Aspial Corp closed 2.2 per cent higher at S$0.141, also before the results were released.