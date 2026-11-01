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Asset light or asset heavy? It need not be ‘either or’, says GuocoLand CEO

The group is open to divesting assets, but there must be attractive opportunities to redeploy funds

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Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Sun, Nov 1, 2026 · 12:00 PM
    • GuocoLand has some of the best office assets in Singapore, said group CEO Cheng Hsing Yao.
    • GuocoLand has some of the best office assets in Singapore, said group CEO Cheng Hsing Yao. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] GuocoLand may not have followed the asset-light route of some Singapore property groups, but its group CEO Cheng Hsing Yao made the point that there is no need to choose between being either asset light or asset heavy.

    “One may choose to hold some assets and divest others, whether partly or fully. It need not be an ‘either or’ approach. It is actually a continuum and over time, we can shift along that continuum,” he said.

    He emphasised that GuocoLand does not “hold assets just for the sake of holding assets”.

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