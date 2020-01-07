You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Astaka auditors flag going concern issue

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 9:12 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE independent auditors of Astaka Holdings have drawn attention to potential doubts about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, and flagged uncertainties related to the pending outcome of an independent review.

The opinion of the independent auditors from KPMG remains unqualified, the group said in a regulatory update on Monday night.

Due to Malaysia's property market slowdown which impacted the sale of Astaka's development properties, Astaka may not be able to generate sufficient operating cash flows for the next 12 months to cover operating costs and settle current liabilities. 

"This indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group and the company to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter," the auditors said in an emphasis of matter. Their audit report was on the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Astaka had incurred a net loss of RM113.7 million (S$37.4 million) for the year ended June 30. It also recorded RM400.7 million in development properties - completed properties held for sale and future phases of land to be developed.

SEE ALSO

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about qualified audit opinion

With this in mind, the group's FY2019 financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis - which KPMG has deemed appropriate. This was after taking into consideration an undertaking by Astaka's controlling shareholder to provide the necessary financial support for the group to continue its operations and pay any debts which are due.

To ensure there is enough funds to meet obligations and working capital needs, Astaka has also prepared an 18-month consolidated cash flow forecast from July 1, 2019. Assumptions made in the forecast include a settlement agreement with a main contractor over outstanding balances of RM74.4 million; and the group being able to sell its completed properties and launch new projects planned during the forecast period.

KPMG also flagged uncertainties related to the pending outcome of an independent review by an external reviewer regarding the circumstances leading to an adjustment in the prior year. As the review is still ongoing and could provide new information and findings – uncertainties currently exist and may impact the financial statements, KPMG added.

Astaka shares have been suspended since September.

Companies & Markets

Parts of Singtel's Optus network disrupted by fires

Singapore property players spared from crisis so far

ST Engg worth a look on record orderbook

S-Reits key driver of market turnover in 2019: SGX

Prudential Vietnam inks exclusive bancassurance deal with SeABank

Changing hands

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.08...

Jan 7, 2020 09:14 AM
Technology

Xerox lines up US$24b M&A loan in pursuit of deal with HP

[NEW YORK] Xerox Holdings has arranged a US$24 billion loan with a group of banks as it continues a pursuit of HP...

Jan 7, 2020 09:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

Occidental plans to slash US$7.8b debt with pipeline split

[HOUSTON] Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to make the pipeline business it acquired as part of last year's takeover...

Jan 7, 2020 08:46 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, ComfortDelGro, Ascendas Reit, Frasers Prop, Cache Logistics, Olam

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Jan 7, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's December services sector shrinks at fastest pace in over 3 years: PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's services sector saw its deepest contraction in more than three years in December as business...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly