You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ASTI Holdings to release FY2018 results by March 31

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 8:05 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

ASTI Holdings has been granted an extension by the Singapore Exchange to release its financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2018 and plans to release its fiscal 2018 results by March 31 at the latest.

The delay is due to an acquisition of Yumei Technologies Sdn Bhd, Yumei Reit Sdn Bhd and Pioneer Venture by its associate Advanced Systems Automation (ASA) on Dec 4. 

ASTI said: "As the acquisition was only completed close to the financial year end, ASA is still in the process of consolidating the newly acquired companies and has itself sought for an extension from the need to make a disclosure under Rule 705(1) of the Catalist Rules by March 1, 2019. The extension sought by ASA will allow ASA and its external auditors to review certain accounting adjustments arising from the acquisition and to ensure that the financial statements of the newly acquired companies are in compliance with the company’s and its subsidiaries’ accounting policies and the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International)."

As ASA is an associate of the group, the group is required to take into account its investment in ASA through the equity method into its own financial statements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Qatar unveils enhanced Economy Class, 7 new destinations

Freshworks launches Asean hub in Singapore

Sabana Reit's Tuas property sale called off

CSE Global on acquisition trail

USDJPY still moving along upward trend-line

Feedback shows broad support for Budget 2019

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Mar 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese-backed fintech poised to offer online advisory service for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening