Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 8:40 PM

ASTREA IV's S$121 million retail offering of Class A-1 private equity bonds closed 7.4 times subscribed at noon on Tuesday, with nearly S$890 million in valid applications received. These are the first retail bonds to be backed by cash flows from private equity fund investments.

An allocation process will take place and its results will be announced on Wednesday evening, said Astrea IV on Tuesday night. "Further information will be shared at that time on the process for deposit into CDP accounts, listing and trading on the SGX, and refunds of funds for subscriptions that were not successfully allocated," it added.

Astrea IV is a subsidiary of Azalea Asset Management, which is in turn a Temasek Holdings subsidiary.

