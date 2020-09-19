You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

At the cutting edge of biotechnology

iX Biopharma focuses on the development and commercialisation of novel wafer formulations to improve the quality of life of those suffering from pain and other health conditions
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200919_KOPIC19_4247600.jpg
"China is a high-priority market and big growth driver for us. Australian-made health supplements are regarded by Chinese consumers as the gold standard of products due to the country's reputation for safety and quality. We expect this market to grow from strength to strength." - Janakan Krishnarajah, COO, iX Biopharma.
PHOTO: IX BIOPHARMA

SINCE joining Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma, Janakan Krishnarajah has been getting involved in many new aspects of the drug making business.

Dr Krishnarajah, a specialist in the fields of clinical pharmacology and internal medicine, had...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA pilots taking deeper pay cuts to avert layoffs

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

Higher gold prices no boon for pawnbrokers

Inflows from retail investors to boost recovery plays in South-east Asia: UBS

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy and its key unit under IJM

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US details up to US$14b in new aid for farmers

[CHICAGO] The US Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday released details of a second round of Covid-19 aid for...

Sep 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

India's Modi defends new law as critics warn of risks to farmers

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended new laws aimed at lifting restrictions on farmers on Friday...

Sep 18, 2020 10:36 PM
Companies & Markets

No exclusivity arrangement to sell assets: OUE C-Reit

OUE C-Reit's manager said late on Friday that it has not entered any exclusivity arrangement in relation to a sale...

Sep 18, 2020 10:29 PM
Technology

Google removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations

[NEW DELHI] Alphabet's Google on Friday removed the mobile app of SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Indian fintech firm...

Sep 18, 2020 10:14 PM
Government & Economy

Fearing supply shortfall, EU wants to buy more Covid vaccines: sources

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) wants to raise more money to shore up its supplies of potential Covid-19 vaccines...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Singaporeans, are you happy?

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.