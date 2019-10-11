Atlantic Navigation calls for trading halt pending announcement

MARINE services company Atlantic Navigation has requested a trade halt at 1.21pm pending an announcement.

The Catalist-listed company's shares were down S$0.035 or 44.9 per cent to S$0.043 as at 1.37pm. Before Friday, its shares had last traded flat at S$0.078 on Sept 16.

Its shares had resumed trading only on July 5 after the percentage of its publicly held shares rose to 10.05 per cent.

It had suspended trading of its shares on Dec 21, 2018 after a share subscription deal with Saeed Investment caused the percentage of its publicly held shares to fall below 10 per cent.