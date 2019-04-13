Atlantic Navigation 'reasonably confident' of repaying debt on time

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ATLANTIC Navigation's management said it is reasonably confident the group can pay its debts on time, in response to a Singapore Exchange query on cashflow amid its net current liability of US$25.9 million as at end-2018.
The marine
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg