Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

Tie-ups with senior lawyers in Singapore come amid calls in UK for Big Four accounting firms to be split up over lack of audit independence
Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

Evelyn Ang, ex-partner at Dentons Rodyk, has set up Atlas Asia Law Corp, which will join EY's network as an independent member firm.

ACCOUNTING firms in Singapore are beefing up their legal services to evolve into one-stop shops for businesses, with EY Singapore being the latest to partner a senior lawyer to add to its growing legal network.

Industry watchers have also pointed out that the expansion

