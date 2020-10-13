You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 9:31 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

TEE International on Monday said independent auditor Foo Kon Tan LLP issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial statements for the financial year ended May 31, 2020.

Foo Kon Tan LLP said in its report that it was not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the financial statements.

Although the work of internal and external investigators appointed to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the group's unauthorised remittances made in the previous financial year concluded, there has been no further update on the probe started by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force as at the date of the auditor's report. The CAD had started an investigation and requested further information.

"The outcome of the CAD investigation could provide other information or findings that may have an impact on the financial statements," Foo Kon Tan LLP said. As such, it is not able to determine any adjustments that may be required and whether there will then be an impact on the accompanying financial statements.

Unauthorised remittances totalling about S$6.6 million were made in fiscal 2019. Of this amount, about S$3.6 million was repaid in the same year and the remaining S$3 million was repaid in fiscal 2020.

SEE ALSO

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Next, the auditor was not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence on Tee International's statements of financial position as at June 1, 2019, as well as components making up former subsidiary Tee Land's contribution of S$30.8 million to losses for the fiscal year.

Tee International had disposed of Tee Land during the fiscal 2019 year to a unit of Malaysia's Amcorp Group for S$50.6 million in cash.

Lastly, the outcome of various claims made against Tee International in the engineering segment, as well as counterclaims "cannot be determined with reasonable certainty".

Foo Kon Tan LLP said it was not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence on the amount of any liability arising, or to quantify if the provision for defects liability, contract assets and cost of sales was appropriately stated in the financial statements.

Consequently, it was not able to ascertain whether the going concern basis of preparation of the financial statements was appropriate.

Tee International on Monday separately gave notice that it recorded pre-tax losses for three consecutive years. Its six-month average daily market capitalisation is S$19.4 million as at the same day.

According to bourse listing rules, mainboard-listed companies will be placed on the watch list under the financial entry criteria if they record pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years, and fail to maintain an average daily market cap of at least S$40 million over the last six months.

Shares of mainboard-listed Tee International closed flat at S$0.03 on Monday, before these announcements.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Floatel forbearance pact extended

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

Virtual, hybrid shareholder meetings could be here to stay: SGX, MAS

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Stocks exposed to digital economy top performers in Q3: iFast

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 09:30 AM
Consumer

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

[SINGAPORE] SuperPark Singapore, one of the biggest indoor playgrounds here, closed down last Thursday after less...

Oct 13, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.96...

Oct 13, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Floatel forbearance pact extended

THE logistics and data centre arm of Keppel Corp is divesting its 24.01 per cent equity interest in Thailand-listed...

Oct 13, 2020 08:48 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

UPDATED 4 sec ago
Oct 13, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: sources

[WASHINGTON] The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Some insurers reviewing products to facilitate stepped border reopenings

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for