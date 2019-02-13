AusGroup announces non-executive chairman's retirement amid resconstitution of the board

AUSGROUP announced the retirement of Stuart Kenny as non-executive board chairman and the relinquishment of Eng Chiaw Koon as managing director.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, AusGroup announced that the 67-year-old Mr Kenny has retired from the post of non-executive board chairman with effect from Wednesday. However, he has agreed to AusGroup's request to be non-executive advisor to the board.

Mr Kenny had been AusGroup's non-executive board chairman since 2004. He still has about 8.9 million shares through deemed interest in the mainboard-listed provider of integrated service solutions to the energy, mining and industrial sectors.

AusGroup in a separate filing announced that Eng Chiaw Koon, 56, has on Wednesday relinquished the post of managing director - an appointment he had held since February 2016. Instead, he will remain as an executive director

Wu Yu Liang succeeds Mr Kenny as non-executive board chairman. Further, he has been appointed as a member of the nominating committee.

Chew Heng Ching has also relinquished his post as deputy non-executive board chairman and lead independent director, but he has taken over from Mr Wu as the chairman of the remuneration and human capital committee (R&HCC). Ooi Chee Kar has also been appointed as a member of R&HCC.

