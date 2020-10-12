AusGroup unit awarded five-year scaffold and insulation services contract in Thailand

AN AusGroup subsidiary has been awarded a five-year scaffold and insulation services contract with Esso (Thailand) Public Company, said AusGroup in a regulatory statement on Monday.

This contract will see AusGroup Corporation become the scaffold and Insulation services contractor in support of Esso (Thailand)'s Sriracha Refinery in Laem Chabang, Thailand.

The statement did not mention the value of the contract, however.

AusGroup Corp will utilise existing presence and infrastructure at AusGroup Corporation's Laem Chabang maintenance hub and provide specialised scaffolding and insulation maintenance services, which includes skilled labour, scaffold material, scaffold design and procurement services.

AusGroup chief executive Shane Kimpton said: "This contract award is a major milestone in realising AusGroup's strategy and vision for our South- east Asian operations. Our Laem Chabang maintenance hub is ideally placed to provide specialist multi-disciplinary services to the oil and gas sector in Thailand and more broadly across the region."

Mainboard-listed AusGroup ended flat at two Singapore cents on Monday.