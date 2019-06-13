AusGroup's subsidiary secures A$25m worth of contracts

AUSGROUP Limited's subsidiary AGC Industries has been awarded various contracts for construction and maintenance work worth over A$25 million (S$23.6 million) in total.

Additional work has been secured as part of its Master Services Contract with Chevron Australia, where AGC will provide multi-disciplinary services including onsite structural, mechanical & piping, electrical & instrumentation and painting & insulation on the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project.

AGC has also been engaged to mobilise a Brownfield Execution Team to carry out various campaigned maintenance style works on the Gorgon and Wheatstone sites. In addition, AGC will carry out a specialist scope of work on the Wheatstone offshore platform.

AGC will also be working on BHP Iron Ore's South Flank Project, through a contract awarded by thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions. AGC has been commissioned for the supply, fabrication, surface treatment, trial assembly and delivery of the RC03 reclaimer substructure, said to be the largest of its kind in Australia. The substructure work includes fabrication of the reeler platform, cross equalisers and all associated secondary and tertiary steel structures.