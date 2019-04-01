You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Authorities investigate possible wrongdoings of ex-Midas directors, officers

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 10:03 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

PENDING moves to wind up troubled aluminium train components supplier Midas Holdings will not stop the investigation of possible wrongdoings at the company, the authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The current investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is against its former directors and officers.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is also reviewing potential listing rule breaches by former directors and executive officers.

"The investigations will continue notwithstanding the application to wind up Midas. CAD, MAS and SGX RegCo will work with the liquidators if their assistance is required for the investigations," the three parties said in a joint regulatory announcement released in the evening.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Previously in February, shareholder advocacy group Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias) had also met with CAD and MAS officers to relay the concerns of Midas shareholders anxious about the outcome of the police reports lodged with CAD in March 2018.

The police report was lodged by the audit committee of the company over a possible breach of securities laws and other offences linked to irregularities in the group's operations in China - although at the time, these were yet to be determined.

According to Sias, the investigating authorities advised in February that the alleged irregular transactions took place in a foreign jurisdiction, which adds complexity to the evidence-gathering process and more time is thus required for investigations.

Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Company signs S$1.4b services agreement with SIA

SGX rejects Renaissance United's application for new share subscription

Olam secures world's first digital loan of US$350m

Keppel acquires stake in electric vehicle battery businesses for US$50m

Green Build back in black with 12.2m yuan profit for FY18

Restructuring does not stop any probe into Hyflux: SIAS chief

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file74cishdrry810hl42ij.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

doc74qc2ol2k531kj215193_doc74cx4asax43f67jscld.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgskyline_0104.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Most PMET layoffs in 2018 were due to restructuring: Josephine Teo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening