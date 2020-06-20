Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases in community falls for 5th day

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE average number of new daily Covid-19 patients in the community has continued to come down from nine cases two weeks ago to four in the past week, the fifth straight day that the figure has fallen.
The average number of unlinked community cases per day too has fallen...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes