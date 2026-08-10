To avoid a ‘graveyard of pilots’, Seatrium gives AI projects 3 months to deliver

Short timeline prevents them from remaining in experimental stage indefinitely

“We didn’t wake up one day and say that today we have to start AI,” said Lee Wey Lii, senior vice-president of digital at Seatrium. PHOTO: SEATRIUM

[SINGAPORE] Seatrium gives selected artificial intelligence proof-of-concepts just three months to demonstrate measurable business value before they are either advanced towards deployment or discontinued.

At the end of that period, pilots must be stopped or moved into a collaboration stage, where they are refined with safeguards and risk controls before being rolled out.

This approach is designed to prevent the company from becoming a “graveyard of pilots”, said Lee Wey Lii, senior vice-president of digital at Seatrium.