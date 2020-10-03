You are here

Axington drops plan to acquire Vesta Apex Trading after failing to win shareholders' approval

The deal was to have been the start of its pivot to the medical and consumer wellness sector
Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

Singapore

AXINGTON Inc will not proceed with its proposed S$12 million acquisition of a Malaysia-based medical products distributor, after failing to obtain shareholders' approval for the deal.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the Catalist-listed firm said conditions for the...

