Axington tops offer price in intra-day trade

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SHARES in Catalist-listed Axington, formerly known as Axcelasia, rose as high as 21.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, above Dorr Global Healthcare International's offer price of 20.8 Singapore cents.
This comes after Dorr, which provides management consultancy services for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes