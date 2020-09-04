Ayala Reit's IPO to blaze trail for other Philippine issuers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AYALA Land Reit (AReit) had a rough ride listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in August, being the first-ever issuer to lodge a Reit initial public offering (IPO) in the Philippines, and in the midst of the Covid-19 uncertainty no less.
Prior to its 13.6 billion...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes