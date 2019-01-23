Ayondo CEO resigns

FINTECH firm Ayondo has lost its chief executive officer. The Catalist listing said on Wednesday that its CEO Robert Paul Lempka has resigned to pursue other interests.

It has appointed an interim CEO, Richard Mark Street, who has been an advisor to Ayondo since August 2013.

Ayondo, which runs a social trading platform, posted a second-quarter net loss of three million Swiss francs (S$4.1 million), doubling from 1.5 million francs for the same period a year earlier as trading revenue dipped.

It was listed on the Catalist board in March. Shares of Ayondo last traded at S$0.065.