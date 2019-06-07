You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ayondo CFO quits in under a year over 'differences with management'

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 8:49 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

TRADING platform developer Ayondo has suffered yet another high-level executive departure, as chief financial officer (CFO) Sean Downey quit with effect from Wednesday, the Catalist-listed company announced in a bourse filing on Friday.

Mr Downey resigned over "differences with the management" over the firm's recently disposed unit Ayondo Markets Limited (AML), including the former CEO, Ayondo said in the filing.  

In addition, he also left over "discontent with treatment and (the) working relationship" at the company.

Mr Downey, who was appointed CFO on July 20 last year, had earlier submitted his resignation on Feb 15 and vacated his position on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unresolved differences of opinion between Mr Downey and the board include "the requirement to change the regulatory capital of calculation suggested by KPMG in the UK and the timing of that required change", Ayondo said.

These matters were in relation to Ayondo's plans to sell its stake in AML. On Apr 16, SGX RegCo had instructed Ayondo to put on hold its planned sale of AML, pending clarity over the group's financial situation as well as AML's compliance with UK capital requirements.

On Thursday, Ayondo announced that it had completed the sale of AML, having received the go-ahead from shareholders.

Besides concerns over AML, Ayondo also appeared to be bogged down by regulatory disclosures. On May 28, Ayondo announced that non-executive chairman Thomas Winkler had transferred 1.2 million of his shares months earlier on Nov 22, 2018 for an undisclosed sum to third parties, who were also existing Ayondo shareholders.

Shares of Ayondo have been suspended from trading since Feb 1 and were last traded at S$0.048.

Companies & Markets

Pacific Star's independent director, 2 non-executive directors step down

FSL Trust gets cash offer of S$0.0585 per unit from sponsor

Oxley receives aggregate S$210m from first completion of Chevron House sale

Accrelist axes launch of AI retail tech, extends MoU deadline with F&B software firm

Boardroom free float falls below 10% threshold

SPHMBO partners One Raffles Place to install mega LED screen

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

file6uxadrk2y5eivrivaqu.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

003_Bukom_09 July 2011.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust secures up to A$170m in loan facilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening