You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ayondo in negative equity position after recognising CHF49.8m gain in Q3

Sun, Dec 08, 2019 - 7:21 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

FINTECH company ayondo Ltd has recognised a gain of 49.8 million Swiss francs (S$68.5 million) in the third quarter to September, as a result of deconsolidation of its subsidiary ayondo Holdings AG (AHAG). But it is in a negative equity position with current liabilities of 2.3 million Swiss francs.

The Catalist-listed ayondo's results for the quarter, released on Dec 6, showed that its recognition of a 49.8 million Swiss franc gain has resulted in a profit of 49.6 million Swiss franc for its equity holders. The company has had no trading revenue, however.

The company in its filing with the bourse operator said that "there were minimal operating activities" following the disposal of its key operating subsidiary ayondo Markets and the commencement of insolvency proceedings in August of its other subsidiaries ayondo GmbH and AHAG. 

Notably, current assets - all in cash and ash equivalent - of 123,000 Swiss francs were less than total current liabilities of about 2.3 million Swiss francs. Also, it was in a negative equity position of 2.2 million Swiss francs while net assets value per share was minus 0.42 Swiss franc cent as at Sept 30.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The unaudited financial results for the quarter has been prepared on a going concern basis, said ayondo. "The validity of the going concern basis on which the unaudited financial statements for 3Q2019 are prepared, is subject to the successful completion and issuance of the convertible notes announced on Aug 22."

SEE ALSO

Ayondo's partner receives whitewash waiver

Post-deconsolidation, ayondo only consists of the company itself and no subsidiaries.

Shares of ayondo have been suspended from trading since Feb 1.

Companies & Markets

Forise: CEO resigned due to remuneration disagreement

Miyoshi's financial statements get qualified opinion from auditors

IReit Global enters Spain, acquiring 4 office buildings

Magnus Energy's requisitioning shareholders call for own EGM

The magnificent seven that beat red hot S-Reits in 2019

Phoenix to buy Swiss Re's ReAssure unit for £3.2b

BREAKING

Dec 8, 2019 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Forise: CEO resigned due to remuneration disagreement

MAINBOARD-LISTED Forise International commented that its chief executive officer (CEO) resigned four months into the...

Dec 8, 2019 05:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi's financial statements get qualified opinion from auditors

MIYOSHI's independent auditors, BDO, have furnished a qualified opinion on the group's financial statements for the...

Dec 8, 2019 04:29 PM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global enters Spain, acquiring 4 office buildings

IReit Global has partnered with Tikehau Capital to enter the Spanish market with an acquisition of four freehold...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly