Ayondo served writ of summons from ex-CEO over S$165,800 claim

Sun, Apr 28, 2019 - 9:06 PM
CATALIST-LISTED fintech company Ayondo has been served a writ of summons and a statement of claim from its former CEO, Robert Lempka, that alleged a repudiatory breach of the termination agreement between the company and him.

This is over a sum of S$165,800 for which Mr Lempka has claimed Ayondo failed to make payment under the termination agreement.

The latest announcement, made on Sunday, follows from Ayondo's announcement on April 17, when it said it had received a statutory demand from Mr Lempka for the company to pay this sum related to his resignation from the company. Ayondo said it was served the writ of summons on April 26.

The firm said it is seeking professional advice on the matter.

