You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ayondo shareholders vote to dispose UK unit

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 7:41 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

SHAREHOLDERS of Ayondo have voted to dispose the Catalist-listed firm’s stake in its wholly-owned UK unit, Ayondo Markets Limited (AML), in an extraordinary general meeting on Monday.

According to a bourse filing, some 135.9 million votes were cast in favour of the disposal, representing nearly 100 per cent of the total number of shares cast in the vote.

Earlier on May 8, Ayondo announced that it plans to sell AML for £5.7 million (S$10.2 million) to Netherlands-registered BUX Holdings, a white label partner of the trading platform developer. Ayondo is seeking to reduce its liabilities through the sale.

Ayondo’s substantial shareholders include Luminor Capital, which holds a 19.85 per cent stake, and non-executive chairman Thomas Wrinkler, who owns 5.66 per cent of the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The trading platform developer has faced intense scrutiny over its financial sustainability and corporate governance issues.

Earlier on April 16, the Singapore Exchange Regco had instructed Ayondo to put on hold its planned sale of AML, pending clarity over the group’s financial situation as well as AML’s compliance with UK capital requirements.

Besides concerns over AML, Ayondo also appears to be delayed with regulatory disclosures. On May 28, Ayondo announced that Mr Winkler had transferred 1.2 million of his shares months earlier on Nov 22, 2018 for an undisclosed sum to third parties, who were also existing Ayondo shareholders.

Shares of Ayondo have been suspended since Feb 1, last trading at $0.048.

Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng to sell 55% stake in China unit for 67 million yuan

NGSC files police report over suspected S$1.1m unauthorised payments by two former directors

TrickleStar prices IPO at S$0.26 a share to raise S$2.4m

Wilmar unit to form JV with ABF to manufacture yeast and bakery ingredients in China

Malaysia shares close higher on Monday

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust rated Ba3 by Moody’s, BB (EXP) by Fitch

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
3 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
4 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
5 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

doc75mpfdt2qcz9jylj8hr_doc728u9k7aur81io1ffcu.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

doc75mo47sa3k81dueasi2u_doc75h2w2diif4wslas447.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Garage

Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator, GLIDE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening