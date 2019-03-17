Ayondo's chief marketing officer resigns

THE managing director of a key Ayondo unit in Germany has stepped down, the Catalist-listed trading platform developer disclosed on Saturday morning.

Sarah Brylewski, 45, also resigned from her other role as group chief marketing officer "to pursue other interests" on Saturday, after nearly five years in the post.

She had earlier left Frankfurt-based Ayondo GmbH, a technology and service provider, on March 6.

Company sponsor UOB Kay Hian has spoken with Ms Brylewski and "is not aware of any material reasons" for her quitting as chief marketing officer, Ayondo said in a bourse filing.

Besides Ms Brylewski, Ayondo has lost other high-profile officers in the past 12 months. Chief financial officer Richard Fulton left in July 2018, followed by chief executive Robert Lempka in January 2019.

Trading has been suspended since Jan 30, amid an accounting kerfuffle over how to calculate a key financial metric to maintain an operating subsidiary's compliance with British regulatory standards.

The company was listed in Singapore in March 2018.