Ayondo's full-year net loss widens to 50.2m Swiss francs

Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED fintech group Ayondo's net loss widened more than five times to 50.2 million Swiss francs (S$67.2 million) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, from a loss of 9.8 million francs a year earlier, it said on Thursday.
Ayondo had issued a profit warning
