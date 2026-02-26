The Business Times

Aztech Global H2 profit rises 1% to S$24.1 million; full-year earnings fall 43%

The group cites higher competition, softer demand for IoT devices and data-communication products for the FY2025 dip

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 06:57 PM — Updated Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 08:08 PM
    • Aztech Global has posted a year-on-year increase in its earnings per share to S$0.0312 for H2 FY2025.
    [SINGAPORE] Aztech Global on Thursday (Feb 26) posted a 1 per cent rise in net profit to S$24.1 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$23.9 million for the previous corresponding period.

    However, the group’s full-year net profit was down 43 per cent at S$40.2 million.

    Revenue for H2 fell 0.5 per cent year on year to S$247.1 million from S$248.4 million. Full-year revenue, meanwhile, was down 30.4 per cent at S$432.5 million. 

    Aztech Global attributed the lower performance for FY2025 primarily to “increased competition” and “softer demand for IoT (Internet of Things) devices and data-communication products”.

    In H2, earnings per share came in at S$0.0312, up from S$0.0310 a year earlier.

    A final dividend of S$0.03 a share and a special dividend of S$0.08 per share were proposed for FY2025, for a total of S$0.11 a share.

    This compares with the S$0.10 a share paid out in FY2024, which comprised a final dividend of S$0.03 a share and a special dividend of S$0.07 a share.

    Subject to shareholder approval at Aztech Global’s annual general meeting on Apr 20, the latest dividends will be paid out on Apr 30 after books closure on Apr 23.

    Shares of Aztech Global rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.005 to close at S$0.67 on Thursday, before the results were announced.

