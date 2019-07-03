You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bain Capital emerges as leading bidder for WPP's Kantar unit

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

BAIN Capital is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in WPP Plc's Kantar unit in a deal valuing the market-research business at about US$4 billion including debt.

The buyout firm's proposal is subject to negotiation and there is no guarantee that talks will result in a deal, WPP said in a statement on Monday. The company was competing against Apollo Global Management, Platinum Equity and Vista Equity Partners in the final round of bidding, people familiar with the auction said previously.

The Kantar sale is part of WPP chief executive officer Mark Read's push to cut debt and simplify the global ad agency network after ditching his predecessor Martin Sorrell's acquisition-fuelled growth strategy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The price being discussed appears to be in line with expectations and the exclusive talks should give confidence that a deal will be completed, allowing WPP to significantly reduce debt, Liberum analysts led by Ian Whittaker wrote in a research note.

WPP's stock is up 20 per cent so far this year.

Mr Read is focusing on improving WPP's digital marketing skills after losing work with some key consumer goods clients. The owner of agencies including Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson has struggled with the shift to online marketing and faces a growing threat from Facebook and Alphabet's Google.

Mr Sorrell had strongly advocated keeping Kantar, which analysts say has underperformed the rest of WPP in recent years. The bidders are comfortable with Kantar's basic business model and want to speed up its delivery of data and services and add more digital activities, its CEO Eric Salama said last month. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

Attilan hoping for a Hi-5 from new deal may get a slap down instead

China Kangda's controlling shareholder to sell stake

Corporate digest

Funding Circle halves revenue growth guidance as demand falls

Investors book profits after Monday rally

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Must Read

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bucks regional M&A downtrend with 154% jump in H1 deal value

BT_20190703_CNOPEN3_3824645.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China to scrap foreign ownership limits in financial sector in 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening