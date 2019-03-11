Baltic Exchange new Asia head eyes stronger regional presence

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MORE than two years since Singapore Exchange (SGX) sealed its £87 million (S$156) purchase of Baltic Exchange, one of London's oldest establishments, the latter is poised for a stronger presence in Asia.
Founded in 1744 as a forum for chartering vessels, the Baltic
