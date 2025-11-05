Bank of America’s Asia-Pacific president sees a silver lining in US dollar volatility

Investments in South-east Asia to flow to digital infrastructure, data centres, healthcare, says BOA’s Jin Su

Jin Su, BOA’s president of Asia-Pacific and head of Asia-Pacific global markets, says: "The last five years we’ve seen a lot of growth here (in Asia), and we have a very constructive outlook for the next five years." PHOTO: BANK OF AMERICA

[SINGAPORE] The US dollar has lost significant value in 2025 amid tariff uncertainty, rising debt and inflation concerns in the US. The US dollar index is down 8 per cent year to date, with market observers expecting it will stay weak going forward.

But for Bank of America (BOA), which carries the name of the US in its brand, this is not necessarily a bad thing.

“When our clients move around (the world), what they’re primarily moving is US dollars, and we have one of the best systems for doing this,” said Jin Su, BOA’s president of Asia-Pacific and head of Asia-Pacific global markets.