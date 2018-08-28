You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bank of Singapore hires Rajeev De Mello as chief investment officer

He will oversee research and investment strategy teams which produce BOS' views across all financial asset classes
Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20180828_RMBOS28_3544218.jpg
Mr De Mello is a Swiss national with more than 30 years of experience in global financial markets, and has spent 14 years in Asia, mainly in Singapore and Hong Kong.
PHOTO: BANK OF SINGAPORE

Singapore

BANK of Singapore (BOS), the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, on Monday said it has appointed Rajeev De Mello as its chief investment officer (CIO), pending regulatory approval.

Based here since 2005, Mr De Mello was most recently the head of Asian fixed income, and co-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
3 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble snags shareholders’ nod on pivotal debt revamp at SGM

file6wxmz4qk4esdsuklo3l.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

New initiatives to help Singapore firms access innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening