Bank of Singapore hires Rajeev De Mello as chief investment officer
He will oversee research and investment strategy teams which produce BOS' views across all financial asset classes
Singapore
BANK of Singapore (BOS), the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, on Monday said it has appointed Rajeev De Mello as its chief investment officer (CIO), pending regulatory approval.
Based here since 2005, Mr De Mello was most recently the head of Asian fixed income, and co-
