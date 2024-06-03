Bank of Singapore names former GIC executive for newly created role

THE Bank of Singapore (BOS) named Owi S Ruivivar as its chief portfolio strategist, a new role to lead the development of a “systematic, robust and risk-based multi-asset allocation framework that will guide clients as they build long-term investment portfolios”.

Ruivivar joins the OCBC : O39 0 % subsidiary from GIC, where she served as managing director for nearly five years until May 2024, after first joining as senior vice-president in September 2019.

On Monday (Jun 3), BOS said Ruivivar will be a member of BOS’ investment committee and will report to the group’s global chief investment officer Jean Chia.

“Owi comes with vast experience and deep expertise, and I believe she will become an integral part of a strong and diverse team of investment professionals further differentiating the bank’s investment franchise,” said Chia of Ruivivar’s appointment, effective Monday.

BOS highlighted the former GIC executive as a seasoned investment manager with over 30 years of experience in economics, investment strategy and portfolio management.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa) from Harvard University and PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During her time at GIC, Ruivivar spearheaded investment-oriented thematic research at the economics and investment strategy department. She also led the state-owned investor’s future-markets investing team, which oversaw multi-asset investments across private and public markets in frontier emerging-markets countries.

She is credited for launching the GIC Research Network, which built cross-departmental research communities to leverage insights across the company and scale ideas for the total portfolio’s benefit.

Prior to joining GIC, Ruivivar spent 17 years with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she was responsible for over US$60 billion in assets as founding portfolio manager of its emerging-market debt franchise.