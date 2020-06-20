You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Banker Tracey Woon joins SPH board as independent director

Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, named banker Tracey Woon, 63, an independent director in a filing on Friday.

She is the vice-chairman of Asia-Pacific global wealth management at Swiss bank UBS, and was vice-chairman of Citibank's Asean corporate and investment banking before that.

Ms Woon is also director of the National University Health System and holds roles at bodies such as MOH Holdings, the Securities Industry Council, and Singapore Exchange.

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang said in a statement: "Tracey's deep understanding of international capital markets, as well as her wealth of experience and expertise in investment banking, will be useful to SPH as we continue to invest, diversify and strengthen our businesses."

SEE ALSO

Banker Tracey Woon joins Singapore Press Holdings as independent director

Ms Woon comes on board even as SPH faces "unprecedented challenges" from the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty and media industry disruptions, he added.

The board said it is satisfied that Ms Woon, who will also join the executive committee and the board risk committee, "will be able to contribute significantly in the company". Her appointment takes effect on July 1.

Separately, a hearing for applications to put subsidiaries StreetSine Technology Group and StreetSine Singapore under interim judicial management has been set for June 22. These are not significant subsidiaries and the applications do not have a material impact on the company's operations for its financial year to Aug 31, SPH said in a statement.

Shares closed lower by S$0.03, or 2.21 per cent, at S$1.33 on Friday, before the latest announcements.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases in community falls for 5th day

Malaysia partially reopens borders to selected expats, medical tourists

Singapore office leasing momentum to slow on economy's easing: CGS-CIMB

ComfortDelGro in tie-up with RATP, Alstom to bid for 2 metro lines in France

Registration of HC Surgical's Julian Ong as doctor conditional for now

No downtime for Novena Global as Lohs inject growth through M&As

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 20, 2020 06:09 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares up for week, hopes remain for recovery plan

[BENGALURU] European shares closed higher on Friday, with defensive plays leading gains as investors remained...

Jun 19, 2020 10:52 PM
Consumer

Spotify shares jump with analysts bullish on podcast moves

[NEW YORK] Spotify Technology shares surged Friday, with the stock moving further into record territory after a pair...

Jun 19, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws and outlet operations from June 22

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday, the company said in a...

Jun 19, 2020 10:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Putin calls Arctic fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees 100b roubles damage

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the...

Jun 19, 2020 10:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound heads for worst week since mid-May as public debt surges

[LONDON] Sterling was on track for its worst week since mid-May after fresh data on Friday showed government...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.