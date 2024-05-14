The Business Times

Companies & Markets

Companies & Markets

Bankers need to learn to deal with ambiguity to navigate rising uncertainty: HSBC’s Ashmita Acharya

Banks also need to have an external mindset, with new providers and partners coming into the market

Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, May 14, 2024 · 05:00 AM
IN AN increasingly uncertain world, being able to deal with ambiguity can help navigate challenges and ever-changing trends, said Ashmita Acharya, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Singapore.

Acharya, who joined HSBC in 2023 from Citi with more than 20 years of experience in international banking, said it is increasingly important for bankers to have tenacity, especially as it is getting easier to get derailed and overwhelmed.

“We will not know everything… And so many things are coming; some of it will gain scale, some of it will not. You need to be able to deal with and navigate that ambiguity to create clarity for yourself and your team,” she said.

HSBC
Wealth management
