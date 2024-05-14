Bankers need to learn to deal with ambiguity to navigate rising uncertainty: HSBC’s Ashmita Acharya

IN AN increasingly uncertain world, being able to deal with ambiguity can help navigate challenges and ever-changing trends, said Ashmita Acharya, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Singapore.

Acharya, who joined HSBC in 2023 from Citi with more than 20 years of experience in international banking, said it is increasingly important for bankers to have tenacity, especially as it is getting easier to get derailed and overwhelmed.

“We will not know everything… And so many things are coming; some of it will gain scale, some of it will not. You need to be able to deal with and navigate that ambiguity to create clarity for yourself and your team,” she said.