Activists disrupt Lloyds Bank shareholder meeting

Activists disrupted Lloyds Banking Group’s annual shareholder meeting in Glasgow on Thursday (May 16), protesting against its alleged provision of financial services to defence firms linked to violence in the Middle East.

Lloyds chairman Robin Budenberg requested the removal of at least two activists at the outset of the meeting, pleading with the protesters to reserve their questions until later in the proceedings.

“You are profiting from companies who cause harm,” one activist shouted. “Focus on humanity, put the human, put the planet before profit,” the activist added, as the person was escorted from the room.

Spokespeople for Lloyds did not immediately respond a request for comment on the activist allegations.

Activists have in recent weeks targeted British banks including Barclays’ annual shareholder gathering, to protest the lenders’ alleged indirect involvement in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and neighbouring territories.

Barclays said it did not invest its own money in companies that supply weapons used by Israel in Gaza, and it only trades shares in such companies on behalf of clients. REUTERS

